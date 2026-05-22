SM Entertainment is expanding its partnership with Samsung Electronics through a new monthly concert streaming project on Samsung TV Plus.

The agency announced Friday that it would launch a new K-pop series called “Monthly SM Concert” in collaboration with Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s ad-supported streaming service.

The project is the second collaboration between the two companies. Last year, Samsung TV Plus drew large attention from global K-pop fans with its exclusive livestream of “SMTown Live 2025 in LA.”

According to SM, the expanded partnership aims to “provide fans with more opportunities to enjoy K-pop concert content in their daily lives through accessible streaming platforms.”

Under the new initiative, one concert performance from an SM artist will be released each month, beginning May 30 with NCT Wish. The show is expected to show NCT Wish’s “Into the Wish: Our Wish” encore concert from Seoul which took place from April 17 to 19.

SM Entertainment added that a total of six artists from the agency are expected to take part in the series, with concert films set to roll out sequentially throughout the year.

The concert films will be available to watch free of charge to Samsung TV Plus users in five regions — Korea, Mexico, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand — through the SMTown channel and Samsung TV’s channel dedicated to SM content, STN.

In addition to full concert broadcasts, the SMTown channel will also air curated content such as stage-specific clips and highlight compilations every Saturday at 7 p.m., allowing fans to revisit performances throughout the week.

Accordingly, following the May 30 premiere of NCT Wish’s Seoul encore concert, rebroadcasts and highlight clips of the group’s concert will continue to air weekly through the SMTown channel.