South Korea has finalized a plan to purchase US-made SM-6 long-range surface-to-air missiles for its Aegis destroyers, the state arms procurement agency said Friday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration said the plan was approved during the 175th meeting of the Defense Project Promotion Committee, the country’s top defense project decision-making body.

The long-range naval surface-to-air missile project is aimed at acquiring SM-6 missiles through the US Foreign Military Sales program for deployment on South Korea’s Jeongjo the Great-class Aegis destroyers, also known as KDX-III Batch-II destroyers.

DAPA had approved a revised basic strategy and first-phase purchase plan for the project in March 2023, before the US State Department gave tentative approval for the sale in November that year.

Friday’s decision marks the final selection of the SM-6 as the missile to be introduced under the program.

The project cost and timeline have since been adjusted.

While the plan approved in 2023 covered the first and second purchases with a total budget of about 770 billion won ($507.8 million) and a project period from 2023 to 2031, the latest plan sets the budget at about 530 billion won and extends the project through 2034.

The change is understood to reflect a reduction in the number of missiles to be acquired from the original plan to buy around 100 units.

Known as the “patriot of the sea,” the SM-6 has a range of more than 400 kilometers and uses an active radar seeker that allows the missile to directly track targets.

The capability is expected to improve the destroyers’ ability to engage multiple threats at the same time.

The missile is classified as a terminal-phase interceptor with an engagement altitude of 36 kilometers or below. It is capable of intercepting aircraft, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

The Navy plans to deploy SM-6 missiles on the Dasan Jeong Yak-yong, the second Jeongjo the Great-class destroyer scheduled to be delivered by the end of this year, and the Daeho Kim Jong-seo, the third ship currently under construction.

The first ship of the class, the ROKS Jeongjo the Great, is also expected to be fitted with SM-6 missiles through upgrades.

DAPA said the project is expected to enhance the Aegis destroyers’ air defense and ballistic missile response capabilities against anti-ship ballistic missiles, aircraft and cruise missiles.

The committee also approved a basic development plan for the military satellite communications system-III project, which will be led by the Agency for Defense Development.

The project seeks to develop a dedicated geostationary military communications satellite and related ground control and terminal systems. About 1.27 trillion won will be invested from this year through 2032.

DAPA said the project is expected to replace aging satellites and ground systems before the current satellite ends its mission, helping the military secure stable command and control capabilities.