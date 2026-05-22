The Guardian corrected an article that had mistakenly stated that Dokdo was administered by Japan, following complaints from Koreans in Britain.

The article, called “Full steam ahead: How ‘navy curry’ conquered hearts in Japan,” at first gave the wrong information about who controls the islets.

The correction was made Wednesday, the same day the article was published.

“An earlier version said that the Takeshima islands were administered by Japan but claimed by South Korea,” the correction note stated at the end of the article. “In fact, the islands are administered by South Korea, where they are known as Dokdo, but are claimed by Japan.”

Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor at Sungshin Women's University, posted about the mistake on social media Friday. He claimed the result shows how calm and steady complaints can make a difference.

He also urged people to keep reporting and directly challenging errors about Dokdo in major international media.

“Dokdo is clearly Korean territory historically, geographically, and under international law, so such errors can be corrected immediately,” he added.