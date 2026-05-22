Samsung Electronics and its labor union have agreed to withdraw legal complaints related to a recent strike, including allegations that employees drew up and circulated a list of colleagues who did not join the walkout.

The agreement was reflected in minutes from a labor-management meeting on performance-based pay, according to industry sources Friday.

The document was prepared after the two sides reached a tentative agreement Wednesday on Samsung’s incentive scheme, setting out details of the deal and related follow-up measures. Management and the union said the decision was intended to help improve workplace culture and restore strained labor relations.

The dispute dates back to April 9, when Samsung filed a police complaint over allegations that some employees had used co-workers’ personal information to compile and share what was described as a “blacklist” showing whether they were union members.

A week later, the company filed an additional complaint after identifying an employee suspected of collecting a large amount of employee data without authorization and passing it on to others.

The Hwaseong Dongtan Police Station in Gyeonggi Province, which is handling the case, searched Samsung’s Giheung campus on May 8 and conducted another search on May 18 as part of its investigation.

The withdrawal of the complaints does not mean the case will be closed immediately. Alleged violations of the Personal Information Protection Act or the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act are not offenses that can be dropped simply because the complainant no longer wants punishment.

Still, Samsung’s shift in position could be taken into account by investigators and prosecutors, as well as by the court if the case goes to trial.

The move comes after the union tentatively accepted the wage deal and suspended its strike.

The two sides also agreed on how to set the basis for Samsung’s overall performance incentive.

For the Device Solutions division, which oversees the chip business, the union will formally decide the basis for calculating the OPI pool. In practice, the payout is expected to be fixed at 10 percent of operating profit, as it will be tied to a performance measure agreed upon by management and labor.

For the Device eXperience division, which covers finished products including smartphones and home appliances, employees at each business unit will vote on which formula to use. The division can choose between 10 percent of operating profit and 20 percent of economic value added, or EVA.

Samsung and the union also confirmed that company shares worth 6 million won ($4,000) per person, to be granted to DX division employees under the latest agreement, will not carry restrictions on when they can be sold.

That differs from a separate stock-based special management performance bonus for DX employees, which is subject to limits on the timing of share sales.