Riize is set to return next month with its second EP ‘II.’

The six-track EP, led by the lead track “Do Your Dance,” will be released on June 15, SM Entertainment said Friday. Preorders for the album opened the same day through online and offline music retailers.

The upcoming release follows Riize’s November 2025 single “Fame.”

According to the agency, “II” is intended to capture the group “in its most direct and intuitive form,” reflecting the inspiration and experiences Riize has accumulated through its activities over the past several years. The group's first LP, “Odyssey,” released in May 2025, has sold a million copies.

Since debuting in 2023, Riize has built its identity around what the group describes as “emotional pop,” combining emotionally driven storytelling with performance-focused music.

The group has continued expanding its global presence through world tours and festival appearances while showcasing increasingly large-scale performances.

With “II,” Riize is expected to continue broadening the scope of its signature sound while pursuing new musical styles through the album’s six tracks.

Meanwhile, Riize is also scheduled to appear at a baseball game hosted by the Taiwanese professional team, CTBC Brothers, at Taipei Dome on Sunday, where the members will participate in a ceremonial first pitch event and a special celebratory performance.