Footage of an assault against a 70-day-old baby by a 9-year-old boy has sent shock waves across the nation.

According to the mother's online post accompanying the video, the incident took place while her oldest son and his friend were visiting her home. The son's friend was momentarily left alone with the baby inside a room, while the mother went to the bathroom about three minutes.

The mother later realized that the baby was lying in a different place from where she left it, and that it appeared to have vomited. She grew suspicious and checked the baby monitoring device, finding out that her son’s friend had hit the baby with a wet tissue several times and jerked it around.

She took the baby to the hospital for a checkup. Doctors did not find any problems, but are monitoring the baby.

The mom said the boy and his parent came over to apologize but she refused to see them, and said she feels responsible for taking her eyes off the baby for a moment.

The video first posted on Instagram was shared at other websites, sparking anger across the country toward what appeared to be malicious actions by the young child.

Children under the age of 10 are exempt from any kind of punishment, including those stipulated in the Juvenile Act, but the parents of the child could be held legally responsible in the civic court, and be ordered to pay compensation.