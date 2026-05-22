South Korean police officers said Thursday they had arrested a man in his 40s who broke into actress Kim Gyu-ri's home and assaulted her the previous day.

The suspect is accused of bodily injury resulting from robbery for the crime he committed at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Seoul Jongno Police Station.

The suspect broke into Kim's home in Seoul and assaulted the 46-year-old actress and her acquaintance, demanding money.

The two victims escaped while the suspect was distracted, and asked a passerby for help. They suffered injuries including fractures and bruising.

The suspect was arrested in Gangseo-gu, western Seoul at around midnight. Officials placed him under temporary detention, and requested the court to issue a warrant for official arrest.

Seoul Central District Court will hold a hearing on the warrant at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Officials said the suspect was not acquainted with the victims, and are still investigating the motive.

Inflicting injuries via robbery is a crime punishable by at least seven years up to a lifetime sentence, as stipulated in the Article 337 of the Criminal Act.