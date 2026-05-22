Two South Korean activists returned home Friday after being released by Israeli forces that had captured them aboard aid vessels bound for the Gaza Strip.

Kim Ah-hyun was aboard an aid vessel seized by Israeli forces in waters off the Gaza Strip, while Kim Dong-hyeon's ship was intercepted near Cyprus -- both earlier this week.

They were released Wednesday and flew home together, arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, at 6:24 a.m.

"Many people are dying not only from bombings, but also from starvation," Kim Ah-hyun told reporters at the airport. "Because there are people there, I thought that I had to attempt the voyage again, no matter how dangerous the situation in the Middle East was."

The activist had earlier attempted to enter the territory via an aid flotilla in October without authorization. She had been detained by Israeli forces during her first attempt and was later released.

Before her latest attempt, the South Korean government had revoked her passport.

The activist claimed she had been assaulted by Israeli forces in the face after her latest capture and that she couldn't hear properly in her left ear.

Kim Dong-hyeon, the other activist, said Israeli forces had "tortured" the activists, claiming they had suffered "unendurable violence."

Israel has faced criticism following the release of images of captured activists kneeling on the ground with their hands bound.

On Wednesday, President Lee Jae Myung criticized Israel's seizure of the vessels, accusing the country of violating international rules as the ships were not in Israel's territorial waters when they were seized.