US President Donald Trump said Thursday the United States will send 5,000 more troops to Poland, after concerns arose over reports that the Pentagon had canceled plans to deploy 4,000 rotational troops to the European country.

Trump made the announcement in a social media post, citing his relationship with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

"Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Nawrocki is a conservative politician whose political views are seen as broadly aligned with Trump's. He took office in August 2025.

There are typically around 10,000 US troops stationed in Poland on a permanent and rotational basis. (Yonhap)