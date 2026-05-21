A high school teacher in his 50s who had reportedly exposed corruption and misconduct at his school was found dead after falling from an apartment building in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, police said Wednesday.

According to police and local reports, the teacher, surnamed Ahn, was found dead near the entrance of an apartment complex in Janghowon-eup at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday. He lived on the 13th floor of the building.

Police said no suicide note was found at the scene. Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, investigators believe there are no signs of foul play.

The Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union said Ahn had filed a public interest report in December 2023 alleging embezzlement, accounting irregularities and drunk driving involving officials at the school where he worked.

Following the report, Ahn allegedly faced difficulties at work and was sued for defamation by his colleague, according to the union.

“A court later found the whistleblower’s claims to be true, with the accused receiving prison sentences,” a union official said. “Despite that, Ahn continued to face difficulties in carrying out his duties and had been on leave when this tragedy occurred.”

Police said they are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances surrounding his death.