The Korea-US Alliance Foundation on Thursday held a joint memorial in the border city of Paju in commemoration of the war veterans who fought during the 1950-53 Korean War, officials said.

The event, which took place at the US military memorial at Imjingak in Paju, north of Seoul, was attended by some 150 figures, including Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul and Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Hyun-jong.

"The South Korea-US alliance is not just a military one, but a blood-forged alliance that has maintained the shared values of freedom and democracy," Lim Ho-young, chief of the Korea-US Alliance Foundation, was quoted as saying at the event.

The Korea-US Alliance Foundation and the Korea Defense Veterans Association have been holding events commemorating the South Korea-US alliance from the last Monday in May to June 6, which marks Memorial Day in South Korea. (Yonhap)