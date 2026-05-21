The Doosan Bears announced Thursday they have extended their contract with temporary injury replacement pitcher Wes Benjamin.

Benjamin agreed to a new six-week deal, which runs through July 1, at $50,000, the Bears said.

The Bears gave Benjamin his first six-week contract on April 6, asking the American left-hander to fill in for injured starter Chris Flexen.

Since 2024, the Korea Baseball Organization has been allowing teams to sign short-term replacements for foreign players who are sidelined for at least six weeks.

Benjamin went 0-3 with a 4.10 ERA in five starts prior to Thursday.

The left-hander previously pitched for another KBO club, the KT Wiz, from 2022 to 2024. He went 31-18 with a 3.74 ERA in 74 starts there.

Flexen, who has been out since early April with a rotator cuff injury, isn't expected back until July, according to the Bears. Their manager Kim Won-hyong said earlier this week that Flexen may be able to start pitching in rehab games in the minor league in June. (Yonhap)