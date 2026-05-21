Doosan Bears starter Wes Benjamin pitches against the Lotte Giants during the clubs' Korea Baseball Organization regular-season game at Sajik Baseball Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan, in this April 21, 2026, file photo. (Yonhap)
Doosan Bears starter Wes Benjamin pitches against the Lotte Giants during the clubs' Korea Baseball Organization regular-season game at Sajik Baseball Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan, in this April 21, 2026, file photo. (Yonhap)

The Doosan Bears announced Thursday they have extended their contract with temporary injury replacement pitcher Wes Benjamin.

Benjamin agreed to a new six-week deal, which runs through July 1, at $50,000, the Bears said.

The Bears gave Benjamin his first six-week contract on April 6, asking the American left-hander to fill in for injured starter Chris Flexen.

Since 2024, the Korea Baseball Organization has been allowing teams to sign short-term replacements for foreign players who are sidelined for at least six weeks.

Benjamin went 0-3 with a 4.10 ERA in five starts prior to Thursday.

The left-hander previously pitched for another KBO club, the KT Wiz, from 2022 to 2024. He went 31-18 with a 3.74 ERA in 74 starts there.

Flexen, who has been out since early April with a rotator cuff injury, isn't expected back until July, according to the Bears. Their manager Kim Won-hyong said earlier this week that Flexen may be able to start pitching in rehab games in the minor league in June. (Yonhap)