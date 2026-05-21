Special counsel had sought seven years, but court says evidence was insufficient on key martial law-related charges

The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday sentenced former National Intelligence Service chief Cho Tae-yong to 18 months in prison, finding him partially guilty of giving false testimony to the National Assembly and creating false official documents in the aftermath of former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2024 martial law declaration.

The special counsel had sought seven years in prison for Cho, accusing him of perjury before the National Assembly and failing to report the matter to lawmakers despite allegedly knowing in advance that Yoon planned to declare martial law and order a military operation to arrest politicians.

But the court acquitted Cho of most of the charges.

The court said it could not conclude that Cho had been fully briefed by former NIS first deputy director Hong Jang-won about an alleged presidential order to arrest politicians.

“The possibility cannot be ruled out that the defendant understood what he heard from Hong as rumors circulating during the martial law situation,” the court said. “It is difficult to conclude that a reporting obligation to the National Assembly arose under the National Intelligence Service Act.”

The court also cleared Cho of allegations that he violated the NIS Act’s ban on political involvement by providing the People Power Party with surveillance footage showing Hong’s movements during martial law, while withholding footage showing his own movements from the Democratic Party of Korea.

Cho was also acquitted of destroying evidence over allegations that he was involved in deleting secure phone call records between Yoon and Hong concerning discussions about the alleged arrest of politicians.

However, the court found him guilty of falsely testifying before the National Assembly that he had not received documents related to martial law from the president. It also convicted him of preparing and submitting an official NIS response containing the same false information.

“As head of the NIS, the defendant had a responsibility to answer sincerely and truthfully before the National Assembly, resolve public suspicions and humbly accept criticism,” the court said.

“Instead, he gave false answers and created and used false official documents in an attempt to reduce his own responsibility. The nature of the offense is not light.”