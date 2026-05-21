Posco said Thursday that its free meal program that supports senior citizens living alone and people with disabilities marked its 22nd anniversary with a volunteer meal service event at Songrim Senior Welfare Center in Pohang.

Since launching Nanum House in 2004, Posco has operated five meal centers in Pohang and Gwangyang, providing meals to about 903 people a day and serving a cumulative 4.16 million meals.

The company said the centers have evolved into community spaces where elderly residents can gather, socialize and combat isolation.

The latest volunteer event was held in Songdo-dong, an area where Posco’s steelmaking division at Pohang Steelworks established a sisterhood partnership in 1994 and has conducted community outreach for more than three decades.

Posco President Lee Hee-geun personally served meals to senior citizens attending the event and encouraged volunteers participating in the program.

Lee Mi-young, known for appearing on the Netflix cooking show "Culinary Class Wars," also joined the event and prepared special nutritious meals for attendees.

“Food is more than something that simply satisfies hunger. It is a way to connect people through warmth and care,” said Chef Lee. “Preparing heartfelt meals together with Posco employees allowed me to once again reflect on the value of sharing.”

Posco said it also operates various customized social contribution programs targeting vulnerable groups, including children, multicultural families and people with disabilities.

The company added that it continued to support vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing lunch boxes and ready-to-eat meals to minimize disruptions in food assistance programs.

“Posco will continue taking the lead in practicing the value of sharing as a reliable supporter of local communities,” CEO Lee Hee-geun said.