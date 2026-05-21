Hyojung of Oh My Girl is releasing her first solo single album “Purple Note” on Thursday, her agency WM Entertainment announced.

The digital single will contain three songs: the main single “Dear My Little Youth” and its instrumental version, as well as “Look Around.”

As hinted in the teaser video, Hyojung conveys hope and courage with her clear and upbeat voice in the pop-rock tune.

The single album is her first solo endeavor in almost 1 1/2 years, after the special single “Christmas Night Train.”

The leader and main vocalist of Oh My Girl is also readying for a full-group return. The group is expected to release new music in June, and Hyojung uploaded pictures of all six members celebrating the 11th anniversary of their debut last month.