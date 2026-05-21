Korean food supplier Sempio said Thursday it had run its first live-streamed online cooking class with consumers in the United States to make the most of the growing popularity of Korean culinary culture.

According to Sempio, about 100 people from across the US joined the Korean company’s hourlong cooking class via Zoom at the Sempio headquarters in Seoul on Thursday morning.

Sempio officials showcased how to make omelet-covered gimbap and Korean-style egg soup while communicating with the audience in real time.

During the cooking class, some participants asked if they could put in ingredients that they like outside the recipe while others gave positive feedback on how tasty the dishes were.

Sempio noted that the dishes were seasoned exclusively with Sempio’s plant-based fermented seasoning essence Yondu, a popular product among Korean customers, without using salt or chicken stock.

As Yondu can be used in not only Korean dishes but also western salads, pasta and soups, it has posted an annual average overseas sales growth of more than 30 percent over the past three years.

The program was organized in collaboration with H Mart, the largest Asian supermarket chain in the US that specializes in Korean products.

Sempio said overseas consumers continued to show strong interest in Korean cuisine but often struggled to find the necessary ingredients or learn how to use them in everyday cooking.

“It was very meaningful to be able to cook Korean foods, which are widely loved around the world, while directly communicating with (the participants) online,” a Sempio official said.

“Moving forward, we plan to continue carrying out various activities for global consumers, including hands-on experiences to (help them) easily enjoy Korean foods.”