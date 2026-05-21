CJ Olive Young Corp., South Korea's leading health and beauty retailer, said Thursday it is opening its first US outlet in Pasadena, California, next week, set to serve as an advance base for the brand's global expansion.

The 803-square-meter venue is located in a major commercial district in the city and will feature around 5,000 products from some 400 beauty and wellness brands, the company said.

Around 80 percent of the products will be Korean brands. To reflect rapidly changing K-beauty trends, the company could change the product lineup at least every two weeks, it added.

"We plan to contribute to K-beauty and K-lifestyle's deeper penetration in the overseas markets," Lee Sun-jeong, the head of the beauty retailer, was quoted as saying, describing the new US locations as the "first step into a global base."

The company also plans to open an online shopping mall dedicated to US consumers, which it said would provide faster and cheaper deliveries compared with its existing online mall for global customers.

In March, the South Korean retail giant said it has built a 3,600-square-meter logistics center in Bloomington, California, set to supply products to its offline stores, as well as to its online store customers.

CJ Olive Young said it plans to open five more offline outlets in the United States within the next year, starting with the West Coast and gradually expanding to the eastern region of the country, such as New York.

The company's latest expansion in the US comes amid growing sales from overseas customers, who accounted for 28 percent of the company's offline sales in 2025. (Yonhap)