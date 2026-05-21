The presidential office said Thursday that it expects China to play a constructive role in issues concerning the Korean Peninsula following reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping may visit North Korea as early as next week.

Cheong Wa Dae released the statement in response to reports that Xi is highly likely to visit North Korea later this month or in early June.

"The government is monitoring related movements," Cheong Wa Dae said. "The government hopes that exchanges between North Korea and China will take place in a way that contributes to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."

The presidential office added it "expects China to play a constructive role in issues related to the Korean Peninsula."

Xi's possible visit to the reclusive regime would follow his summit talks with US President Donald Trump in Beijing last week, during which the two leaders reaffirmed their shared goal of denuclearizing North Korea.

The anticipated visit also comes as Seoul hopes Beijing would help mediate inter-Korean relations, which have remained dormant for an extended period. (Yonhap)