K-pop supergroup BTS will make a special appearance at this year's American Music Awards, organizers said, marking its first in-person participation at the ceremony in nearly five years.

The group is set to attend the 52nd awards show on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, according to an announcement released by the AMAs on Wednesday (US time).

BTS has been nominated in three categories, including the top prize of Artist of the Year, as well as Song of the Summer and Best Male K-Pop Artist.

The AMAs hold particular significance for the group. In 2017, BTS made its U.S. television debut at the ceremony with a performance of "DNA," becoming the first Korean act to perform on the show since its launch in 1974. BTS has since won a total of 12 AMA trophies both as a group and individually. In 2021, BTS became the first Asian act to win Artist of the Year.

This year, the South Korean group will compete in the top category with global stars, including Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

BTS' latest hit "Swim," the lead single from its fifth studio album "Arirang," earned a nod for Song of the Summer based on just six days of tracking following its release on March 30. Also nominated in the category is "Dracula" (remix), a collaboration between BLACKPINK's Jennie and Australian band Tame Impala.

Performers at this year's ceremony will include acts such as K-pop girl group Katseye, Billy Idol and Riley Green. (Yonhap)