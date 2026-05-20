Kim Kyong-yong’s goal clinches 2-1 win, securing finals berth in AFC Women's Champions League

Naegohyang Women's FC defeated Suwon FC Women 2-1 in the Asian Champions League semifinals Wednesday, taking the win in the first-ever face-off between women's soccer teams from the two Koreas on South Korean soil.

North Korean club Naegohyang's captain Kim Kyong-yong scored the winning goal 22 minutes into the second half of the match held at Suwon Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. Kim's goal broke the tie after both teams scored a goal apiece in the second half.

South Korea's Suwon took an early lead when Suzuki Haruhi scored the first goal of the match three minutes into the second half. But Naegohyang's Choe Kum-ok scored the equalizer just minutes later to tie the game.

Suwon captain Ji So-yun had a chance to tie things up with a penalty kick in the 79th minute, but her shot missed the mark in the crucial moment.

With the win, the North Korean team advances to the finals, where it is set to face off against Tokyo Verdy. The Japanese Club beat Melbourne City FC 3-1 in the game held earlier that day, outshooting the Australians 7-2.

The championship match for the second edition of the AFC Women's Champions League will be held at 2 p.m. at Suwon Stadium. The winners will take home $1 million in prize money, and the runners-up will get $500,000.

Despite ultimately coming up short, Suwon had pushed hard against the North Korean squad in the first half, recording 10 shots while Naegohyang was held to just one. Ji led the offense from the midfield, while Mileninha and Suzuki were placed up front.

Suwon came close to scoring several times in the first half. An early shot by Han Da-in went out of bounds off the defense, and shots by Mileninha and Suzuki both careened off the goalpost.

Naegohyang had a chance to take the early lead when Kim’s shot in the fourth minute went past Suwon's goalkeeper Kim Kyeong-Hee and into the goal, but the referee called an offside.

Wednesday's semifinal between the two Koreas marked the first time a North Korean team visited the South for an international sporting event since 2018, and the first time since 2014 that a North Korean soccer team had played here.

South Korea's government expressed hopes that the match could help improve inter-Korean relations. Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said he believed the game would "set a good precedent in inter-Korean relations that have been effectively cut off over the past eight years."

The ministry also provided financial support for the 3,000 joint supporters, who cheered for both teams during the match. The cheering squad was formed by more than 200 civic groups in South Korea.