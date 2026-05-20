Trisha Paytas, a popular American internet personality with more than 5 million YouTube subscribers, has been making waves in the K-pop community with the release of a new song written entirely in Korean.

Her new song, titled “Saranghae,” Korean for “I love you,” features approximately two minutes and four seconds of Korean lyrics, according to her YouTube channel.

One of the lines reads, “Eoduun bam byeolbit arae geudae saenggage jam mot deureo,” which translates to “I couldn’t fall asleep last night thinking of you under the starlight.”

The track was released Monday alongside a music video filled with Korean cultural elements, including streets lined with Korean signboards and sets featuring Seoul’s iconic landmark, N Seoul Tower.

In one scene, Paytas performs synchronized choreography similar to that of K-pop idol groups, while the video closes with her eating various Korean street foods mukbang-style.

“Performing a song entirely in Korean was a huge challenge. I’m grateful to the songwriter and producer who patiently taught me the meanings and nuances embedded in this beautiful language and culture,” she wrote on social media following the song’s release.

Paytas is a longtime YouTuber who joined the platform in 2007 and rose to fame through lifestyle vlogs, ASMR content and mukbang videos.