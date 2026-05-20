A vessel operated by a South Korean shipping company has successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday, marking the first such case since the outbreak of the US-Iran war.

"An oil tanker is continuing its voyage outside the waters of the Strait of Hormuz," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a notice to the press. "Some 10 crew members are aboard the ship."

The ministry said it had asked Iran to ensure the safe passage of the ship through multiple diplomatic channels and worked closely with related countries.

Top diplomats of South Korea and Iran have held four rounds of phone calls, while Seoul's foreign ministry had sent a special delegation to Iran for around two weeks, the ministry added.

"We plan to continue making efforts to support the safe passage of our vessels in the Strait of Hormuz," it said.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said during a parliamentary session that the tanker was exiting the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the Iranian side.

"Consultations with Iranian authorities were completed, and the vessel began sailing yesterday. It is passing through the strait very cautiously," Cho said, adding that the tanker was carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil.

According to ministry officials, the vessel, which had been stranded near the strategic waterway since late February, began sailing in waters near Qatar on Tuesday after receiving passage approval from Iran a day earlier and is expected to enter the Gulf of Oman late Wednesday via the Strait of Hormuz.

More than 20 crew members, including fewer than 10 South Koreans, are aboard the vessel, which is sailing along a route designated by Iran, according to the officials. No transit fee has been paid to the Iranian side.

While officials declined to disclose the name of the vessel operator, citing safety and security concerns, Bloomberg earlier reported that the vessel was a crude oil tanker operated by South Korean shipping company HMM Co. and was signaling the South Korean port city of Ulsan as its destination.

The passage came about two weeks after a Panama-flagged cargo ship, the HMM Namu, was struck by two unidentified flying objects, causing an explosion and a fire, and leaving one of the vessel's 24 crew members with minor injuries.

The Seoul government is carrying out an in-depth analysis of engine debris recovered from the objects to identify their nature and those responsible for the incident.

As the passage is completed safely, the number of South Korea-operated vessels stranded near the strait will fall to 25, including the HMM Namu, which is currently undergoing repairs in the United Arab Emirates. Iran has effectively restricted passage through the waterway amid the conflict.

"Iran's approval was unrelated to the attack on the HMM Namu, as we have long been in discussions with Iran regarding the safe passage of our vessels through the Strait of Hormuz," a ministry official said. "Such consultations will continue until all of our vessels clear the waterway."

On Sunday, Cho held phone talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, and the two sides agreed to continue consultations regarding the safety of South Korean vessels and crew members in the strait, the ministry said. (Yonhap)