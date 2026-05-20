LS Electric said Wednesday it has secured a $64 million contract to supply high-voltage switchgear for microgrids powering data centers in the United States, strengthening its foothold in North America’s fast-growing AI infrastructure market.

The deal follows a recent contract to supply power distribution equipment for a US tech company’s data center, reinforcing LS Electric’s growth momentum in the North American data center and power infrastructure sectors.

Under the agreement, LS Electric will provide 38-kilovolt-class high-voltage switchgear systems designed to support uninterrupted 24-hour operations at data centers.

The company said demand for advanced power infrastructure is surging in North America as AI expansion and cloud computing sharply increase electricity consumption. The rapid growth of microgrids and high-efficiency direct current-based power systems is also driving new investment.

LS Electric said it is responding to the trend with localized solutions optimized for next-generation data center power networks. The company added that it plans to strengthen its position in the global power infrastructure market by actively targeting opportunities tied to energy efficiency and direct current power distribution.

The company is also broadening its business portfolio beyond conventional power equipment manufacturing, aiming to evolve into a total smart energy solutions provider spanning renewable energy and gas-fired power generation.

An LS Electric official said uninterrupted operational stability and highly efficient power networks are becoming critical for AI data centers, which require massive amounts of electricity.

“Based on the technological competitiveness proven through consecutive orders, we will further strengthen our position in North America’s rapidly growing microgrid market,” the official said.