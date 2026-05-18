​LS Electric said Monday it had secured a $70 million contract to supply power distribution equipment for a data center operated by a US-based tech company.

Under the deal, LS Electric will provide power equipment essential for data center operations, including vacuum circuit breakers, for the facility’s core power grid system. The buyer was not disclosed.

The company said the contract highlighted its competitiveness in the North American market, where strict technical standards, quality requirements and delivery schedules create high barriers to entry.

Industry observers said the deal demonstrated that LS Electric has earned strong trust from big tech companies with its technological capabilities, product quality and project execution capacity.

The company plans to further strengthen its localized power solutions and expand its market share in North America through aggressive sales activities.

An LS Electric official said the latest contract reflects the company’s growing reputation in North America.

“Based on a series of recent large-scale orders, we aim to solidify our position as a global leader in the rapidly growing North American power infrastructure market,” the official said.