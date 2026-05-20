Shares of Samsung Electronics ended little changed Wednesday despite the company’s largest labor union confirming plans to launch a full-scale strike the following day after last-minute mediation talks collapsed.

A final round of government-led mediation ended without agreement after Samsung Electronics requested additional time to review the proposal while the union accepted it.

Samsung Electronics shares closed at 276,000 won ($183), up 0.18 percent from the previous session, according to the Korea Exchange.

The stock initially fell as much as 4.36 percent to 263,500 won after news of the failed talks emerged, but later recovered and turned positive shortly before the market close.

Strike concerns have weighed on Samsung Electronics shares in recent weeks, contributing to underperformance versus rivals. Between April 1 and Wednesday, Samsung Electronics shares rose 65.07 percent, compared with a 116.23 percent gain for SK hynix.

Still, analysts said much of the strike risk had already been priced into Samsung Electronics shares.

“Over the past month, Samsung Electronics shares have risen only about half as much as those of rivals, reflecting uncertainties surrounding a potential strike and bonus disputes,” said Kang Da-hyun. “This suggests those concerns had already been largely priced in.”

Meanwhile, shares of Chinese semiconductor companies rallied as investors speculated they could benefit from possible supply disruptions at Samsung Electronics.

Shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation rose 10.07 percent in Hong Kong trading to HK$75.4 as of 2:22 p.m. local time, rebounding after five consecutive losing sessions.

Shanghai-listed Hua Hong Semiconductor surged 17.98 percent to 176.66 yuan ($25.93) as of 2:40 p.m. local time.

By contrast, shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company were little changed, slipping 0.91 percent to T$2,185 as of 2:33 p.m. local time.