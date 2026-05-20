KGM is banking on an upgraded Torres SUV — featuring stronger performance, rugged design and improved convenience — to regain momentum in Korea’s highly competitive compact SUV market.

First launched in 2022, the Torres became a key model for KGM, helping the automaker survive its corporate restructuring, recording monthly sales of around 6,000 units at its peak. Following an interior facelift in 2024 and the launch of a hybrid variant last year, the SUV has now returned with broader product enhancement.

Moon Ik-hwan, a senior manager of product strategy division at KGM, said at a press briefing Tuesday that the latest upgrades were focused primarily on the gasoline model.

“Unlike the midsize SUV segment, where hybrids dominate, gasoline remains the core powertrain in compact SUVs,” Moon said. “Although Korea’s compact SUV market shrunk 3 percent last year, gasoline models still accounted for the largest share of sales at 53 percent, compared with 43 percent for hybrids.”

A significant performance enhancement for the Torres is the increase in maximum torque from 28.6 kilogram-meters to 30.6 kilogram-meters, improving low-speed responsiveness and everyday driving.

Another major change is the replacement of the previous six-speed automatic transmission with a new eight-speed automatic, delivering smoother shifts, quicker response and a more refined driving experience. The improvements also boosted overall performance, raising the top speed to about 191 kilometers per hour while cutting 0 to 100 kilometers-per-hour acceleration time by roughly 0.7 seconds to 9.76 seconds.

The optional all-wheel-drive system adds four new driving modes — sand, mud, snow and gravel, and two-wheel-drive — alongside the existing three driving options. It also features an on-demand AWD system that normally operates in all-wheel drive but automatically switches to two-wheel drive at speeds above 50 kilometers per hour to save fuel.

In terms of design, the new Torres adopts a more traditional SUV look while preserving the model’s original identity rooted in the off-road heritage of the carmaker's past SsangYong era. The vehicle features an integrated headlamp cover, a redesigned radiator grille and new vertical-slot bumper graphics, along with bolder skid-plate styling and a sharply sculpted rear bumper inspired by 1980s and 1990s SUVs, giving it a more muscular appearance.

Reflecting customer feedback, KGM improved convenience features for the new Torres, focusing on more intuitive controls. The SUV now operates on dial-based climate controls and physical buttons for easier access to heat, ventilation and air conditioning functions, addressing complaints about relying too heavily on touchscreen controls. The previous toggle-type gear selector was replaced with a new lever-style shifter designed for more natural vehicle operation.

The SUV also adopts the upgraded Athena 2.5 infotainment system, which supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The new Torres is available in gasoline, hybrid and electric vehicle variants, with prices starting at 29.05 million won ($19,200). KGM capped the price increases to between 160,000 won and 950,000 won from the previous model to maintain price competitiveness.