Dior’s Korean business is facing legal complaints after a customer accused the luxury brand of misleading her over repairs to a limited-edition handbag, saying she was told the item would be sent to Paris but later found a local shop had handled the repairs.

Seoul-based law firm Pyeongjeong said Wednesday it filed a complaint with Yongin Dongbu Police Station on behalf of the customer, accusing Christian Dior Couture Korea’s chief executive, employees at a Dior boutique in a department store in Seoul’s Gangnam district and officials at a local repair company of fraud and property damage.

The case centers on a limited-edition Dior handbag the customer bought in 2016 for about 7 million won ($4,800). According to the law firm, only one such bag was brought into Korea at the time.

After using the bag for about eight years, the customer took it to a Dior boutique in December 2024 because two or three decorative beads had fallen off. A store employee allegedly told her the bag would be sent to Dior’s headquarters in Paris for repair.

Instead, the bag was handled by a domestic repair company without the customer’s consent, the law firm said.

The repair company is accused of damaging the bag by carrying out unauthorized work, including moving and reattaching exterior beads without the customer's approval.

The customer had expected the repair to take several months.

But after more than a year had passed without the bag being returned, she contacted the Dior store on Feb. 24 to ask what had happened. The store returned the bag the next day, saying the repair had been completed.

About a month later, on March 23, the customer discovered a video on a local repair company’s social media account that appeared to show her bag being repaired. She complained to Dior, and later learned that the bag had not been repaired in Paris, despite what she had been told, according to Pyeongjeong.

The law firm said it plans to ask police to determine where and how the bag was stored during the 14-month repair period. It said additional complaints may be filed if further suspected violations are found.

Pyeongjeong also filed a complaint with the Fair Trade Commission, accusing Dior of violating the Act on Fair Labeling and Advertising.

According to the law firm, Dior’s after-sales service terms require the company to inspect products submitted for repair and inform customers whether defects are covered by warranty, whether repairs are possible, and how much time and money the repair will require.

Pyeongjeong said Dior did not follow those procedures and instead unilaterally told the customer the bag would be repaired at its Paris headquarters.

If the FTC finds Dior violated the law, the company could face administrative sanctions, including a fine.

“We will continue follow-up measures, including sending a formal notice to Dior’s Paris headquarters to inform them of the seriousness of this case,” a Pyeongjeong official said.

This story was created with the assistance of AI. — Ed.