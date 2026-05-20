The National Gugak Center will present "Seeds of Sound" at Gyeongbokgung, Seoul, as part of the palace's nighttime program.

The court music production reinterprets King Sejong's philosophy of music through a modern lens and features a range of traditional court performances, including "Daechwita," "Bongraeui," "Chunaengjeon," "Cheoyongmu" and "Yeominrak."

Performances will be held 24 times in total on a special outdoor stage in front of the palace's Sujeongjeon hall — nine performances from Thursday through June 5, and 15 more from Sept. 2 to Oct. 2 during the second half of the palace's nighttime program. Performances are subject to change due to weather conditions.

"Seeds of Sound" depicts an imagined exchange across time and space between King Sejong and a contemporary musician under the theme: Just as letters and musical scores are seeds of sound, they sprout only when shared and enjoyed by all.

The story follows a musician struggling with a creative slump who travels back to the Joseon era, experiences the beauty of Korea's royal court arts and realizes that the essence of music lies in sharing joy with the people.

The 70-minute performance opens with the grand ceremonial music "Daechwita," traditional military music mainly used during royal processions or military marches. This will be followed by "Bongraeui," a court dance depicting a legendary phoenix appearing in times of peace and prosperity, and "Suryongeum," a restrained traditional music piece meaning a Dragon in the Water.

Two dance pieces will be performed: The delicate solo dance "Chunaengjeon," inspired by an oriole singing on a willow branch on a spring morning, and the powerful "Cheoyongmu," a dance performed to ward off evil spirits.

The concert concludes with "Yeominrak," reflecting King Sejong's spirit of caring for the people.

The production is directed and written by Yang Jeong-woong, the artistic director of this year’s Royal Culture Festival opening ceremony.

Reservations for the performance are available on a first-come, first-served basis through the National Gugak Center website. Admission to the performance is free, but a separate 3,000-won admission fee to the palace applies.

Nighttime admission to Gyeongbokgung runs through June 14 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with last admission at 8:30 p.m. A total of 3,000 tickets are available daily, with a limit of four tickets per person.