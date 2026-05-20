A Singaporean hiker was rescued from a restricted mountain in Jeju after sending an email for help when his phone could not make local calls, authorities said Wednesday.

The man in his 60s was booked on suspicion of violating the Act on the Preservation and Utilization of Cultural Heritage after climbing Sanbangsan in Andeok, Seogwipo. Public access to the mountain, designated Scenic Site No. 77, has been banned for safety and conservation reasons, according to Jeju municipal police.

According to News 1, the hiker allegedly entered the restricted area at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. After reaching the summit, he lost his way while descending and became stranded near a cliff, unable to move forward or turn back.

His phone was using a foreign SIM card, making it difficult to place calls in Korea. With the battery also running low, he was unable to make a conventional emergency call.

He then realized he still had internet access and sent an email to the owner of the accommodation where he was staying, asking for help. The accommodation owner checked the email and reported the situation to emergency authorities at around 7:10 p.m.

Police and firefighters launched a search and rescue, mobilizing a helicopter. The man was rescued at around 9:55 p.m., about three hours after the report was made.

He was not believed to have suffered any serious health problems at the time of rescue.

Except for the trail to Sanbanggulsa, Sanbangsan is mostly closed to visitors from 2012 through 2031, due to the risk of falling rocks and accidents, and to preserve the natural heritage site.

Those who violate the restriction can face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 20 million won ($1,320).

This story was created with the assistance of AI. — Ed.