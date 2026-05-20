Rapper Rich Iggy on Tuesday issued an official apology for repeatedly mocking late former President Roh Moo-hyun, after his concert was canceled following a legal challenge from the Roh Moo Hyun Foundation.

The 19-year-old rapper, whose real name is Lee Min-seo, had been scheduled to hold his first solo concert on Saturday, the anniversary of Roh’s death on May 23, 2009. Lee scheduled the event to begin at 5:23 p.m. and priced tickets at 52,300 won ($34.60), repeatedly using the number 523 in reference to Roh’s death.

Lee had previously drawn criticism for lyrics that belittled and insulted the former president. He had also been embroiled in a separate controversy over lyrics seen as alluding to pedophilia.

The foundation initially planned to drop legal action against the concert after the promoter, Teen Studio, apologized by email and promised that such insults would not occur again. But the foundation pushed ahead after Lee publicly said he would hold the concert regardless of the complaints.

Teen Space and the operators of the concert venue Yeonnam Space said they had canceled the event and issued an official apology to the Roh Moo Hyun Foundation.

Lee visited the foundation Tuesday afternoon to apologize in person and later posted a public letter of apology. He said all decisions related to the concert had been made unilaterally by him, without consulting any artists slated to appear on stage.

“Since my debut and until recently, I have made comments that belittled and disparaged the deceased just for fame. This must have caused discomfort to the public and to the bereaved family,” the rapper wrote in the apology. “I pledge never to ridicule the deceased again or mention him in a mocking manner. I deeply apologize and regret my actions and words.”

Guest artists for the concert said they had not realized the meaning behind the number 523. Rapper Deepflow said he, too, was enraged and found the incident preposterous, adding that he should have paid more attention before agreeing to collaborate with him.