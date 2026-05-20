Samsung Bioepis said Wednesday it has launched autoimmune disease treatment SB17 in partnership with Nipro Corporation, marking the company’s first product launch in Japan and its full-scale entry into the market.

SB17 is a biosimilar referencing Stelara and is used to treat immune-mediated diseases, including plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The drug works by inhibiting interleukin-12 and interleukin-23, proteins linked to abnormal immune responses.

Samsung Bioepis signed a strategic partnership agreement with Nipro in June 2025 to commercialize multiple biosimilars in Japan, including the Stelara biosimilar.

The company received approval from Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in December for SB17 as a treatment for plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The product was launched after being added to Japan’s National Health Insurance reimbursement scheme on Monday.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our first biosimilar product in Japan in partnership with Nipro,” said Chung Jin-han, head of commercial strategy for international markets at Samsung Bioepis.

“Together, we look forward to supporting patients living with autoimmune diseases and contributing to the sustainability of Japan’s health care system by providing quality-assured, safe and effective biosimilar options,” he said.