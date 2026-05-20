BTS reclaimed the top spot on Billboard’s Global excl. US chart with “Swim,” totalling six weeks at No. 1.

The main track from its fifth studio album “Arirang” dethroned Taylor Swift for the most No. 1s in global chart history, said label Big Hit Music on Wednesday, quoting Billboard.

The single has spent eight weeks on Hot 100, the main songs chart, ranking No. 34 in the week of May 23, after a chart-topping debut.

Meanwhile, Jimin and V each reached a milestone on Spotify with solo music. Jimin exceeded 4 billion on the platform with his second solo set “Muse,” a first for a Korean-language album. V garnered 600 million with “Fri(end)s,” a digital single he dropped in 2024, becoming his third solo endeavour to do so.