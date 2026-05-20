Cortis ranked No. 5 on Billboard’s Artist 100, label Big Hit Music said Wednesday, citing the latest chart published on Tuesday in the US.

The rookie group debuted on the chart in September at No. 24 with its breakout hit debut EP, “Color Outside The Lines.”

Its second EP “Greengreen” claimed the No. 3 spot on the Billboard 200 dated May 23, the highest rung for the group so far, making it among the top three on the main singles chart in the fastest time ever for a K-pop group except for subunits, at nine months.

The main track “Redred” rose rungs on both Global 200 and Global excl. US to No. 38 and No. 19, respectively.