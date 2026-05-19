South Korea on Tuesday raised its travel alert level for Cuba from a Level 2 alert to a special travel advisory, citing uncertain political developments surrounding the Caribbean island nation, the foreign ministry said.

The special travel advisory is part of South Korea's five-tier travel alert system and corresponds to a level above a Level 2 warning but below a Level 3 recommendation urging citizens to leave the country unless travel is essential.

The ministry said the move also reflects deteriorating conditions in Cuba, including prolonged electricity shortages affecting water supply, telecommunications, transportation and healthcare services.

The measure was decided after holding a joint situation review meeting involving the ministry and South Korea's Embassy in Cuba, as well as those in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. (Yonhap)