Citibank Korea said Tuesday it will provide $100 million in syndicated financing alongside the Export-Import Bank of Korea to support Korean equipment parts supplier KoMiCo’s expansion in the US semiconductor market.

The financing agreement was signed on Monday at KoMiCo’s headquarters in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province. Citibank Korea Commercial Banking Head Hwang Jae-won, KoMiCo CEO Choi Yong-ha and Korea Eximbank Senior Executive Vice President Kim Jin-seop were in attendance.

KoMiCo specializes in precision cleaning and specialty coating for semiconductor equipment parts and is regarded as a key supplier to major chipmakers as semiconductor manufacturing processes become increasingly advanced.

The company was recently named an outstanding partner by Samsung Electronics’ Device Solutions division for 2026, receiving the top award in the quality innovation category.

The funding will be used to expand and operate KoMiCo’s facilities in Austin, Hillsboro, Oregon, and Phoenix — key hubs for its US operations. The company said the financing will also help improve its debt structure and strengthen financial stability.

Citibank Korea added that it has supported KoMiCo’s overseas expansion into markets including Taiwan, the US, Singapore and the Czech Republic through Citigroup’s global network. The bank said it plans to deepen its long-term partnership with tailored cash management and corporate banking services.

“This financing is a meaningful example of cooperation between policy and private finance in supporting Korean companies’ overseas expansion,” Hwang said. “We will continue supporting the global growth and competitiveness of Korean companies by leveraging Citigroup’s global network and financial expertise.”