Bang Shin-sil, who won the Doosan Match Play on the KLPGA Tour, has risen to No. 47 in the women's golf world rankings.

In the weekly women's world rankings released on Tuesday, Bang jumped 14 spots from No. 61 the previous week.

Bang captured her first win of the season on Sunday, defeating Choi Eun-woo in a playoff thriller in the final of the Doosan Match Play.

Runner-up Choi Eun-woo surged 31 places to No. 131 in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Ryu Hae-ran, who finished runner-up at the Kroger Queen City Championship on the LPGA Tour, remained unchanged at No. 12 in the world rankings. Ko Jin-young, who tied for fifth place, climbed seven spots to No. 44.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)