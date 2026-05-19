Grand Master Moon Dai-won, widely regarded as the “Father of Mexican Taekwondo,” died Saturday at his home in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. He was 83.

According to reports from Mexican media and Korean news outlets, Moon had reportedly lived with chronic lung illness.

Born in Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, in 1943, Moon first arrived in Mexico in 1968 and opened the "Moo Duk Kwan" Taekwondo school in Mexico City the following year, becoming the first Korean master to systematically introduce Taekwondo to the country.

In 1976, he founded the Mexican Taekwondo Federation and served as its first president, helping establish the foundation for the sport’s rapid growth in Mexico.

Moon is estimated to have trained around 300,000 students during his decadeslong career. More than 500 Moo Duk Kwan branches currently operate across Mexico, while approximately 3,500 Taekwondo dojangs (martial arts schools) have been established nationwide. Over 1.5 million Mexicans are believed to practice Taekwondo, which is widely considered one of the country’s most popular sports after soccer.

Under Moon’s guidance, Mexico developed into one of Latin America’s leading Taekwondo nations, consistently winning Olympic medals after securing its first Olympic Taekwondo medal at the 2000 Sydney Games.

In recognition of his contributions, Moon received medals and commendations from the Mexican government. He also served as a council member and chair of the technical committee at World Taekwondo.

World Taekwondo said it had set up a memorial altar at its headquarters in Seoul from Monday to Wednesday to honor Moon’s legacy.