South Korea’s military has upgraded a key operational unit under its Cyber Operations Command, in a move seen as part of efforts to strengthen cyber and electromagnetic capabilities against North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats, according to data submitted to a lawmaker Tuesday.

The Cyber Operations Command has raised the rank of the commander of its 1st Operations Group from colonel to brigadier general starting this year, according to data submitted by the Defense Ministry to Rep. Kang Dae-sik of the People Power Party.

The change is expected to be reflected in the next round of personnel appointments.

The shift raises the possibility that the post of Cyber Operations Commander, which has alternated between brigadier general and major general, could be fixed at the major general level. The current commander is Army Brig. Gen. Bae Song-young.

The upgrade comes as South Korea is seeking to shift its cyber defense posture toward what officials describe as “offensive defense,” aimed at detecting and neutralizing hostile cyber threats before they materialize.

The approach was outlined in the 2024 revision of the National Cybersecurity Strategy, the country’s top-level cyber policy guideline issued every five years by the presidential National Security Office.

The Cyber Operations Command’s 1st Operations Group is known to be a frontline unit responsible for carrying out such active defense missions.

Military eyes cyber, electromagnetic options

The move also reflects the growing strategic value of “soft-kill” capabilities, which seek to disrupt an adversary’s command networks, weapon systems and launch procedures without relying on direct physical strikes.

In modern warfare, where command-and-control systems and weapons platforms are increasingly dependent on software and networks, cyberattacks, jamming and signal manipulation can be used to disable or delay enemy weapons before launch.

A key example is the US concept of “left of launch,” which refers to efforts to disrupt missile launches before they occur through cyber, electronic warfare and other non-kinetic means.

South Korea’s military began developing its own version of the concept in January 2023 and completed work to define the term late last year, according to the Defense Ministry’s previous report to the National Assembly.

The military is now reviewing how to apply related technologies and what weapons systems may be needed, as it seeks to complement the Kill Chain, South Korea’s preemptive strike concept against signs of an imminent North Korean attack, with cyber and electromagnetic options.

“Intercepting North Korean nuclear missiles after launch has limits, and the most effective defense is to prevent the launch itself,” Rep. Kang said. “South Korea should develop cyber- and electromagnetic-based left-of-launch capabilities as a key pillar of its deterrence strategy.”

The military is also moving to develop related electromagnetic weapons.

A graphite bomb, designed to paralyze enemy power grids by scattering carbon fibers over electrical facilities, completed system development under the Agency for Defense Development in November 2020 and is now entering the production phase. The military plans to spend about 79.3 billion won ($52.6 million) from 2027 to secure the weapon in quantity.

South Korea is also developing nonnuclear electromagnetic pulse weapons. One concept involves mounting a miniaturized EMP device on aerial platforms such as air-launched bombs, cruise missiles or drones to disable ground targets. Another uses high-power electromagnetic waves to neutralize drones and other enemy aircraft.

The ADD completed key technology development for EMP generation and miniaturization in December, but detailed requirements and budgets have yet to be finalized.

Separately, LIG D&A began system development in January for an electronic warfare aircraft designed to conduct long-range electronic attacks, including jamming, to disable enemy air defense and wireless command networks.

The project is worth 1.92 trillion won and is scheduled to run through 2034.