Telecom carrier offers consultations in eight languages to reach growing foreign community

KT is stepping up services for foreign residents in Korea, combining multilingual retail support with customer events as the company seeks to reach a growing segment of the telecom market.

The company recently invited the family of Curiba Ma Jo-velle, a Filipino KT customer working in Korea, through a reunion event organized by its Global Store in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province. Her husband and daughter arrived at Incheon International Airport on May 12 and spent six nights and seven days travelling in Korea before returning home.

For Curiba, who came to Korea around 2024 and has lived apart from her family while working at a manufacturing firm, mobile service has been central to staying connected.

“Since switching to KT, I don’t worry about contacting my family anymore,” Curiba said during an interview at KT’s Gwanghwamun office Friday, speaking in Filipino and English through Kim Bi-na, a consultant at the Ansan store. “I can reach them anytime, anywhere.”

Curiba said she had previously used a prepaid phone that required regular top-ups. She first visited the KT store after seeing its Facebook page and learning that Filipino-language support was available.

“At first, I just needed a phone,” she said. “But when I saw that someone there could help me in Filipino, it felt much more convenient. KT also felt like a major company, similar to Smart in the Philippines.”

Kim, who became a naturalized Korean citizen after moving from the Philippines, works at the Ansan Global Store assisting Filipino customers with mobile subscriptions, plan details and service questions. During the interview, she naturally moved between Filipino, English and Korean, translating Curiba’s answers and clarifying details about prepaid service, mobile plans and international calling.

Curiba said that support made the store easier to recommend to other Filipinos in Korea. “It helps when there is someone approachable who can explain the plan clearly,” she said.

KT’s Ansan Global Store, located in Wongok-dong, an area known for its large foreign community, provides consultations in eight languages — Chinese, Russian, Filipino, Cambodian, Indonesian, Nepali, Vietnamese and Burmese — according to the company. The store also offers services such as airline ticket issuance.

The reunion event was organized by the Ansan store’s operator. Kim Nam-su, an executive at the dealership, said candidates were selected by nationality through a Facebook Live draw, followed by a final electronic darts game among several finalists.

Curiba, who had never played darts before, won the final round. “It was my first time playing darts, so I felt very lucky,” she said.

KT said it operates about 180 Global Stores nationwide. The company said the share of foreign customer activations made through such stores rose from 23 percent in January 2024 to 32 percent in February 2026.

“As the number of foreign residents in Korea continues to grow, we see them as future core customers,” said Ham Hyung-min, head of KT’s Seoul Metropolitan Customer Group. “KT will continue to provide tailored services that lower language and cultural barriers and become the most trusted telecom company for foreign customers.”