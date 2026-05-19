Seoul Metro said Tuesday it has overhauled its Seoul Subway mobile app to help foreign residents and tourists navigate the city’s subway system with ease by expanding language support, including for live updates.

The app now supports four languages, with Chinese and Japanese added to its existing Korean and English services. The app’s user interface and guidance system were also redesigned to help first-time subway users navigate the system more easily, according to the public transit operator.

The app automatically displays one of the four supported languages based on the user’s smartphone settings. Devices set to unsupported languages will default to English.

Seoul Metro also expanded multilingual access to its “mobile train announcement” service, which allows users to listen to onboard announcements through their smartphones.

The upgrade also includes enhanced emergency and safety functions; Seoul Metro said foreign nationals had previously faced difficulties accessing information during train fires, breakdowns or delays.

Under the new system, AI-based real-time translation technology will provide emergency notices and disruption alerts in multiple languages through the app.

A separate route-status menu has also been added, allowing users to monitor delays and operational conditions on each subway line in real time.

Seoul Metro said the updated app is intended to improve not only transportation access but also safety and convenience for international visitors.

“Foreign users’ opinions were actively reflected throughout the redesign process so that overseas visitors can use the Seoul subway system more easily,” Jeong Jong-yeop, head of management support at Seoul Metro, said in a statement.

“We will continue expanding services and content so anyone visiting Seoul can use the subway system without language barriers,” he added.