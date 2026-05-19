Han Young-ae, a Korean diva often referred to as the “witch of sound,” will host a six-hour live radio marathon ahead of her 50th debut anniversary concerts in June, her agency Namu Music said Monday.

Han will appear consecutively on three programs on Gyungin Broadcasting System iFM on Thursday, beginning with “Park Hyun-joon’s Radio Gaga” from noon to 2 p.m., followed by “Always a Good Day” hosted by special DJ Jungin from 2-4 p.m., and concluding with “Always Incheon with Bae Chil-soo” from 4-6 p.m.

The six-hour relay special spanning three separate programs is considered a rare programming format for a single broadcasting station.

During the appearances, Han is expected to reflect on her 50-year music career while performing live songs. “Radio Gaga” will focus on the Korean and Western music that influenced her early years, including her time with the four-member folk group, Haebaragi.

“Always a Good Day” will center on Han’s personally selected signature songs, while “Always Incheon” will feature stories from fans under the theme “My Han Young-ae.”

Meanwhile, Han will launch her nationwide 50th anniversary concert tour with performances on June 13 and 14 at Woori Financial Art Hall in Seoul.

The concerts will include her anniversary single “SnowRain,” released in April and written and composed by Kim Tae-won of legendary rock band Boohwal, along with songs representing her five-decade career.