Han to revisit decades of music and unveil new song ‘SnowRain’

Singer Han Young-ae will hold a concert on June 13-14 at Woori Financial Art Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, celebrating the 50th anniversary of her debut.

Known as the “sorceress of sound” for her distinctive vocal style, Han is set to perform a wide-ranging repertoire spanning from her first album “Yeoulmok” (1986) to her sixth album “Shakipo” (2014), along with her upcoming new track “SnowRain,” scheduled for release on April 7.

The concert will also feature reinterpretations of songs by younger K-pop artists, reflecting her theatrical background and experimental approach to performance.

“SnowRain” marks Han’s first new release in four years, following her 2022 single “Until I Come to Love Love.” The track was written and composed by Kim Tae-won, leader of the legendary rock band Boohwal, who also contributed a guitar solo.

“Even when the wind turns into rainstorms, or snowstorms rise, I remember the path I’ve walked and look ahead to the path I will walk, raising my voice once again,” Han said in a statement Tuesday.

The Seoul performances will kick off a nationwide tour across five cities later this year. Tickets will be available starting at 2 p.m. on March 31 via Nol Ticket and Ticketlink.

Han debuted in 1976 as a member of the folk group Haebaragi, alongside musicians including Lee Jung-sun and Lee Joo-ho. She later worked as a theater actress before making her solo debut in 1986 with “Yeoulmok/Uncrossable River.”

As a member of the original lineup of Sinchon Blues, and through her solo career, she released signature songs such as “Who Is There?” and “Rhinoceros” from her second album “Barabonda,” and “That Makes No Sense” and “Adjustment” from her third album “1992.”