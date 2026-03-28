K-pop superstar BTS will perform in five countries in Latin America in October, including Colombia and Peru, as part of its "Arirang" world tour, the group's agency said Saturday.

The septet will stage a total of 11 performances in five major cities in Latin America, starting in Bogota, Colombia, on Oct. 2-3, according to BigHit Music.

The group will perform in Lima, Peru, on Oct. 9-10, followed by concerts in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 16-17, and in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 23-24. The final leg of the tour will take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 28 and Oct. 30-31.

BTS will hold its full-group concerts for the first time in Colombia, Peru and Argentina. In 2022, Jin participated in the British rock band Coldplay's world tour concerts in Buenos Aires as a guest.

To mark the release of the group's fifth studio album, "Arirang," BTS held its first full-group concert at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul last Saturday since all its members completed military service.

The "BTS World Tour Arirang" will begin in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on April 11 and continue in major cities around the world through 2027. (Yonhap)