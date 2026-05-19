A 7-year-old girl died Monday after being hit by an SUV inside an apartment complex in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province, Seoul Shinmun reported Tuesday.

According to police and fire authorities, the girl was hit by a moving SUV at around 5:50 p.m. inside an apartment complex in Jukjeong-dong, Boryeong.

She was seriously injured and lost consciousness. She was first taken to a nearby hospital in cardiac arrest, then transferred by emergency medical helicopter to Dankook University Hospital in Cheonan, but died on the way.

Police believe the SUV, driven by a woman in her 50s, hit the girl after the driver failed to see her while driving through the complex. The vehicle then ran over her, according to the report.

The driver was not believed to have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident.

Police booked the driver on suspicion of causing death under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents. They are investigating the circumstances of the crash, including the vehicle’s speed and whether the driver was paying attention to the road ahead.

This story was created with the assistance of AI. — Ed.