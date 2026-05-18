A teachers’ union in Ulsan on Monday criticized the local education office for refusing to protect an English instructor who was kicked by a fourth grader at school, saying the office failed to act because the instructor is not legally classified as a teacher.

The Education Workers Solidarity Division, under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, said in a press release that an elementary school student kicked an English instructor at a school in Ulsan on May 8.

The group called the incident a “severe infringement of education workers’ rights” and said the instructor was unable to receive assistance from education authorities.

The instructor has worked full-time for 16 years and is currently on sick leave. The student responsible for the assault submitted a written apology and was subject to disciplinary action by the school.

Union members said they asked the Ulsan Metropolitan Office of Education to support the instructor’s psychological recovery and related administrative procedures, but the office said it could not do so because the instructor is not covered by protective measures under the relevant law.

“The victim is more shocked and dejected by not being protected by the education office than by the wounds inflicted by the assault,” the union said, urging authorities to protect instructors in cases involving such rights violations.

The Special Act on the Improvement of Teachers’ Status and Protection of Their Educational Activities is designed to protect those legally defined as teachers. The definition does not include industry-academic cooperation teachers, honorary teachers or instructors stipulated under a separate law.

The education office said it is working to provide psychological therapy for the instructor and will push to revise the system so education workers in school settings can be protected.