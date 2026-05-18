A young father accused of killing his 3-year-old son in a child abuse case is also believed to have severely abused his other children, a local media outlet reported Monday.

The suspect allegedly cursed in front of the children and forced them to fight each other with boxing gloves, according to local broadcaster MBC, which cited an indictment submitted to Rep. Park Eun-jung of the minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party.

The document also detailed the abuse allegedly inflicted on the child who died, including tripping and severely beating him, as well as instructing his nephew to assault the toddler.

The abuse case came to light on April 9, after the suspect called the 119 emergency service when his son had a seizure. Hospital staff found bruises on the child’s head and chin and reported the case to police as suspected child abuse.

The child died on April 14 from a severe head injury. His mother had tried to discontinue life-sustaining treatment, but the court suspended the couple’s parental rights, as both were suspects in the child abuse case.

Police found messages suggesting years of abuse against the victim during a forensic analysis of the suspect’s and his wife’s phones. The wife is also under investigation on suspicion of aiding and abetting child abuse, but has not been arrested because she has to care for their other children.

Police found that the suspect allegedly inflicted the fatal assault because the child had urinated in his diaper.

The suspect has been detained and indicted on charges of child abuse resulting in death. His trial is set to begin on May 28 at the Uijeongbu District Court.