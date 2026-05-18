South Korea's Ryu Hae-ran finished runner-up at the Kroger Queen City Championship on Sunday.

In the final round at Maketewah Country Club in Cincinnati, Ryu recorded six birdies, one bogey, and one double bogey to shoot a 3-under-par round.

She finished with a total score of 10-under-par 270, ending two strokes behind Lottie Woad, who won at 12-under-par 268.

Ryu, who debuted on the LPGA Tour in 2023, was seeking the fourth victory of her professional career but ultimately fell short.

Starting the final round in third place, four strokes behind Woad, Ryu mounted a fierce charge by collecting five birdies on the front nine alone.

She ended the front nine tied for the lead after Woad made a double bogey on the 6th hole.

However, Ryu could not overcome difficulties on the back nine. After dropping a stroke on the 10th hole, she carded a double bogey on the 13th hole, allowing Woad to extend the lead to three shots in an instant.

Woad then bogeyed the 13th hole, while Ryu answered with a birdie on the 14th hole to close the gap again.

But while Woad sank a birdie putt on the 17th hole, Ryu missed a birdie opportunity on the final 18th hole and could not continue the chase.

Holding off Ryu's late charge, Woad secured her second career LPGA Tour victory following last year's ISPS Handa Women‘s Scottish Open title.

Ko Jin-young, a 15-time LPGA Tour winner, finished tied for fifth at 7-under-par 273 after recording five birdies without a bogey.

Yoon Ina tied for 12th at 4-under-par 276, while Chun In-gee, Choi Woon-jung, and Choi Hye-jin tied for 21st at 2-under-par 278.

World No. 2 Jeeno Thitikul finished seventh at 6-under-par 274, while world No. 1 Nelly Korda tied for eighth at 5-under-par 275.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)