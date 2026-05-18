Los Angeles Dodgers' Kim Hye-seong recorded his eighth multihit game of the season and crossed home plate three times.

Kim started at second base and batted ninth in an away game against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. He went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, one RBI, one walk, and one strikeout.

It marked Kim's eighth multihit game of the season.

It was also his second game this season with three times on base since April 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

His batting average rose to .274 (26 hits in 95 at-bats).

With the Dodgers leading 1-0 in the top of the second inning and two outs with runners on first and third, Kim drove a 130 km/h inside curveball from opposing starter Grayson Rodriguez into right field for an RBI single.

In the fourth inning, with two outs and runners on first and second, he added another hit with an infield single toward first base and later scored on a left-field single by Andy Pages.

After striking out in the sixth inning, Kim led off the ninth with a walk and later scored again on a double by Kyle Tucker.

The Dodgers cruised to a 10-1 victory for their fifth straight win.

At 29-18 with a .617 winning percentage, they remained atop the National League West standings.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants extended his hitting streak to four games.

Entering as a substitute in the top of the seventh inning during an away game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, California, Lee went 1-for-2 with one run scored and one RBI.

His season batting average improved to .266.

Lee first appeared as a pinch hitter with two outs in the seventh inning and grounded out to the pitcher. In the eighth inning, with the Giants leading 5-1 and the bases loaded, he hit an infield single to second base to drive in a run. The RBI was the 80th of his major league career.

He later scored on a grand slam to right field by Harrison Bader.

San Francisco also won 10-1.

Song Seong-mun of the San Diego Padres entered as a defensive substitute at third base in the bottom of the ninth inning of an away game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

However, he did not receive a plate appearance and maintained his batting average at .222.

San Diego defeated Seattle 8-3 for its third consecutive win.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)