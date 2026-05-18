Automaker opens public-facing Seongsu studio as part of global push to deepen customer engagement

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its fifth global brand studio in Seoul as part of a broader strategy to establish 18 venues worldwide and elevate customer experience amid intensifying competition in the luxury automotive market.

During a press conference Monday, Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mathias Vaitl said the newly opened studio in Seongsu, eastern Seoul, follows the brand’s other studios in Copenhagen, Stockholm, Tokyo and Prague, under a global initiative marking the 140th anniversary of inventing the automobile.

“These cities were very carefully selected based on their cultural and economic influence, their unique identity and a strong customer connection between the city and the brand,” said Vaitl. “Seoul was of course proudly selected as one of those cities because it so perfectly represents creativity, energy, innovation and cultural relevance.”

Mercedes-Benz Studio Seoul, which is tentatively set to operate for a year, sets itself apart from the brand’s existing venues — including the Maybach Brand Center Seoul in Gangnam — by opening its doors to the general public. Visitors can experience the brand’s flagship models through both online and offline test drive reservations, as well as exhibitions.

First up is the new S-Class, now equipped with advanced technologies such as MB.Drive Assist Pro — a hands-free autonomous city-driving system currently pending government approval.

Preorders for the upgraded model of Mercedes-Benz’s flagship sedan began Monday, with deliveries scheduled to start in the third quarter of this year. The lineup will be offered in six trims for the base model and three trims for the higher-end Maybach variant.

Vaitl said Mercedes-Benz Korea plans to introduce 11 new models to the Korean market, beginning with the new S-Class and the new Maybach S-Class. The lineup will range from compact models such as the All-New CLA coupe to larger vehicles like the All-New Electric GLC SUV, all of which will also be showcased at the Seoul studio.

The Korean unit emphasized that it is investing heavily in a localized digital ecosystem tailored to Korean consumers. For instance, the new S-Class integrates popular Korean in-car platforms such as TMap, Wavve and Genie Music, and will become the first S-Class to offer live TV streaming in partnership with LG Uplus.

The studio also showcases Patent Motorwagen, the world’s first gasoline-powered, three-wheel automobile, developed by Karl Benz in 1886.

Vaitl said Seongsu was chosen to redefine how Mercedes-Benz engages with its existing customers and to expand touchpoints with a younger customer base.

Highlighting the brand’s 140-year heritage, he said, “We will continue not only to reinvent the automobile, but also the way we connect with our customers. The studio offers a more open and welcoming environment where people can experience the brand.”

In addition to the new brand studio, Lee Sang-guk, vice president of the digital and communications division at Mercedes-Benz Korea, said the company recently introduced a mobile service that dispatches professional technicians to customers’ preferred locations for maintenance and repair work. Operated in partnership with 11 official dealers, the service expands access to professional repairs beyond the company’s 73 service centers nationwide.