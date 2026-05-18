Disney+'s top-performing local original of 2023 returns with most of its core cast, new additions

Disney+ Korea's massively popular superhero series "Moving" has officially begun production on its second season, the streamer said Monday.

Season 2 was first announced at the Disney Content Showcase APAC 2024 press event in Singapore.

The new installment will continue in the aftermath of the first season's events. While plot details remain tightly under wraps, the story is expected to again follow key characters — Kim Bong-seok, who can fly; Lee Mi-hyun, who possesses heightened sensory abilities; and Kim Doo-sik, also capable of flight — as they confront a new crisis while protecting their loved ones.

Notably, the role of Kim Bong-seok has been recast with newcomer Won Kyu-bin ("Bitch X Rich"), who debuted in 2025 and has yet to take on a major leading role. The change follows original cast member Lee Jung-ha's enlistment in the military in January.

Most of the principal cast is set to return, including Zo In-sung reprising his role as Kim Doo-sik, Ryu Seung-ryong as Jang Joo-won, and Han Hyo-joo as Lee Mi-hyun.

Additional casting includes veteran actors Sul Kyung-gu ("Hyper Knife," "Good News"), Lee Hee-jun ("Karma," "The Scarecrow"), and Ryu Hye-young ("Reply 1988"), who are newly joining the ensemble in undisclosed roles.

Kang Full, who wrote the first season and created the original webtoon, returns as screenwriter for Season 2. A premiere date has not yet been announced.

The first season of "Moving," upon its August 2023 release, became the platform's most-watched local original of 2023. Based on the webtoon of the same name, the series follows individuals and families with superhuman abilities who hide their powers from the world while facing threats that target those abilities.